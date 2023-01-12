China said to set yearly goal of making 150 C919 airplanes in 5 years

VCG/Getty Images News China estimated it will expand yearly output of its C919 commercial jets to 150 in five years, Reuters reported, citing a government-baked media outlet. China’s state-owned Commercial Aviation Corp of China, which makes the C919, has received more than 1,200 orders for the plane, Zhang Yujin, deputy general manager of the company, was quoted as saying. The plane is considered a rival to Boeing’s (BA) 737 Max and Airbus’s (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo families of single-aisle jets. Boeing (BA) last year delivered eight airplanes to China while Airbus delivered more than 100. Chinese authorities approved the C919 regulators for safety in September and mass production in November last year, Reuters reported. China’s aviation regulators last month approved the 737 Max to resume service in the country, laying the groundwork for the jet’s return to service this year. Boeing (BA) had more than 100 Max aircraft in storage for delivery to Chinese airlines, Reuters said.