China is ditching Zero-Covid policies – watch these stocks

swissmediavision/E+ via Getty Images A number of sectors are set to benefit from China’s reopening, especially as travel options open up for eager Chinese tourists. On Tuesday, Chinese regulators said that quarantine requirements for international arrivals will be discontinued from January 8. The move is a significant deviation from Zero-COVID strategies that had required lengthy hotel quarantines and subsequent self-isolation prior to clearing the initial quarantine stage. Under the new guidelines, only a negative COVID test within two days of flights to the nation will be required. A return of Chinese consumers to stores could be a big benefit to luxury retail names like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) +2.56%, Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) +1.27%, and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) +1.66%. Chinese consumers generate over one-fifth of overall sales for luxury retailers, according to Bain Capital. Additionally, major multinational apparel manufacturers like Nike (NKE) +1.02% and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) +0.59% as well as restaurant chains like Starbucks (SBUX) +0.88% stand to benefit. However, travel stocks are perhaps the most immediate beneficiary as pent up demand after three years of lockdowns sent Chinese consumers flocking to websites to book a trip abroad. Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM), the largest travel services company based in the Chinese market, saw its shares rise 3.52% in the afternoon session. The company also provided data to justify the jump, noting that outbound flights bookings were up over 250% from Monday to Tuesday as the restrictions are poised to be lifted in January. Trips to Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea were among the most popular destinations cited by the travel service provider’s data. Chinese tour operator Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) +8.68%, Booking Holdings (BKNG) +1.17% and Travelzoo (TZOO) +1.61% were among other notable gainers on Tuesday. Read more on the action for Macau casino stocks amid the abrupt policy shift.