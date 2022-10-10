China extends currency swaps with European Central Bank



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Woman holds Chinese Yuan banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank extended its bilateral currency swaps with European Central Bank, worth 350 billion yuan or 45 billion euros, according to a statement published on the Chinese central bank’s website on Monday.

The swaps extension will help deepen bilateral cooperation and safeguard financial market stabilization, the Chinese central bank said.