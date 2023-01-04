China central bank says it will keep liquidity reasonably ample in 202

China‘s central bank said on Wednesday it will use various policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably ample in 2023 and take steps to lower financing costs for companies.

The People’s Bank of China will step up financing support to spur domestic demand and support a stable real estate market, the central bank said in a statement after a meeting.

The central bank will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable while pushing forward yuan internationalisation in an orderly manner, it said

