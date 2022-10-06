Childcare costs could get cheaper under plans to rip up nursery rules

SKY-HIGH childcare costs could get cheaper under plans to rip up nursery staff rules.

Ministers are looking at whether to abolish the ratios altogether under plans to help the cost of living crisis.

1 Liz Truss could ditch staff-to-kids ratios altogether – instead leaving nurseries to decide on what would be safe Credit: Getty

The Sun previously revealed Boris Johnson wanted to lift them from one-to-four to one-to-five for children over two in England – which the Government thought could save families an average of £40 a week.

But Liz Truss could go even further and ditch the ratios altogether – instead leaving nurseries to decide on what would be safe.

The move risks a huge row with the childcare sector, who have argued that the tough ratio rules keep kids safe.

One Government source told the Mail: “If we want to be serious about stimulating economic growth, we need to help parents get back to work.

“This is why we are exploring a range of options to make childcare easier to access, more widespread and more affordable.”