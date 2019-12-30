Child Pornographer Henry Babin Sentenced to 60 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced that U.S. District Court Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Henry Babin, age 30, of Gonzales, Louisiana, to serve 60 months in federal prison following his conviction for possessing child pornography. Babin will also be required to serve five years of supervised release, register as a convicted sex offender upon his release from prison, and pay a total of $18,000 in restitution to the victims who were identified as children photographed in the images.

According to admissions made during his plea, on January 26, 2018, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Babin’s property. During the execution of the warrant, Babin emerged from a detached shed that had been converted into a private residence, in which he solely resided.

Electronic devices were discovered and a preview of these devices on scene revealed numerous images and videos of child pornography. A subsequent forensic examination of Babin’s computer and cell phone revealed at least 600 images of child pornography, including images and videos of prepubescent minors, including infants, engaged in various sex acts.

U.S. Attorney Fremin stated, “The possession of child pornography perpetuates the market for such despicable material and exploits our most vulnerable citizens, our children. This conviction and sentence contributes to the safety and security of children not only in our community, but around the world. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue individuals whose actions harm, demean, or exploit our precious youth. I commend the work of the prosecutor and agents involved in this important matter, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.”

“The protection of our children is one of the most sacred responsibilities entrusted to the FBI. The FBI takes a proactive approach to identify unknown individuals involved in the sexual exploitation of children and the production of child pornography. We remain vigilant and continue our active role to ensure children are protected. We reaffirm our commitment to removing sexual predators from children’s lives through the justice system,” stated Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran.

“I am proud of my team for their work to investigate and arrest child predators producing, distributing, and viewing sexual abuse images and videos of children,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. “And I am thankful our federal partners work closely with us to hold accountable those despicable people who violate the innocence of children.”

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with critical assistance from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office-Cyber Crime Unit and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Demetrius Sumner.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE