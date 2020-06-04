Chicago woman Ayondela Moore pleads guilty to fraud in Southern District of Georgia

(STL.News) – A Chicago woman pled guilty today in U.S. District Court for conspiring to steal the identities of three Savannah residents and a checking account of a Savannah-area corporation.

Ayondela Moore, 45, of Chicago, previously indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Bank, Mail and Wire Fraud, admitted to fraudulently obtaining debit and credit cards in the names of Savannah residents, and using those cards to make various purchases, including a roundtrip flight to Jamaica, purchases at an amusement park, and purchases at clothing, hardware and drug stores, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Moore also admitted using a Savannah resident’s bank account to make a car insurance payment for Moore’s Mercedes-Benz SUV.

“This prosecution sends the message that people – no matter where they are located – will not defraud residents of South Georgia and get away with it,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Identity theft is a serious crime with disastrous consequences for its victims, and I will continue to ensure that these crimes are prosecuted.”

“This case confirms that anyone who preys on citizens’ identification for financial gain and to further their criminal activity will be held accountable,” said Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Glen M. Kessler. “Our success in this case and other similar investigations is a result of the extraordinary work of our agents and our close relationship with our network of law enforcement partners.”

“This case highlights the cooperative spirit of the Inspection Service that spanned from the Chicago Division to the Miami Division,” said Antonio J. Gomez, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service-Miami Division. “The Postal Inspection Service stands ready to assist its local, state and Federal partners in the investigation of suspects who misuse the United States Mail to victimize individuals.”

This investigation began with a report by one of the victims to the Savannah Office of the U.S. Secret Service. Victims of identity theft are encouraged to reach out to the Secret Service so that the perpetrators can be investigated and prosecuted.

