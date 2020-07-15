Chicago Police Community Alert: Residential Burglary – Forcible Entry

Chicago, IL (STL.News) This alert gives notice to residents of the 014th District of recent residential burglaries, in which the offenders remove or break the screens on windows and then pry or break the actual window to gain entry into the residence. In one instance the offenders have pretended to be working across the way from the residence, while waiting for the homeowners to leave.

Incident time and location:

2217 W Armitage Ave (Bucktown), July 4th, 2020 @ 10:00 AM

1743 W Wabansia Ave (Wicker Park School) July 7th, 2020 @ 5:20 PM

1635 W North Ave ( Wicker Park) July 11th, 2020 @ 9:00PM

1626 N Wolcott Ave (Wicker Park) July 11th 2020 @ 3:05PM

Offender Description:

Offender #1 : Male/Black/17-25/slim build

What you can do:

Be aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar or suspicious people in your area.

Ensure that valuables are concealed and from within view of windows.

Lock all windows, doors, and any access points. Ensure gates are locked if applicable.

Utilize surveillance cameras within your residence if possible.

Notify neighbors of this crime pattern. If you see something suspicious, alert police immediately.

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) and involved vehicles.

If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 (312) 746-7394

