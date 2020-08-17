Chicago Police Arrested Shaundric Mann for Resisting/Obstructing Police Officers

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Shaundric Mann was arrested on August 15, 2020, at approximately 7:16 p.m. in the 100 block of S. La Salle St. during a planned protest event. Mann broke through a line of police officers after he was ordered to stay back and struck a uniformed officer in the face with a bullhorn in an attempt to defeat arrest. In the process of putting Mann into custody another officer sustained an injury to his wrist. The offender was charged accordingly. No further information is available at this time.

