Chicago Man Jesus Lopez Sentenced to 20 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Jesus Lopez, 42 years old, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge James T. Moody after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Lopez received a sentence of 240 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

“Mr. Lopez will serve 20 years in prison for his guilty plea to possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine,” said U.S. Attorney Kirsch. “Smuggling drugs into our Country is an intolerable offense. We will continue to arrest and prosecute those caught in the Northern District of Indiana. I commend the interdiction efforts of the Hobart Police Department for the apprehension of Mr. Lopez.”

According to documents in this case, in November of 2016, a Hobart police officer stopped Lopez and his co-defendant in a vehicle on I-94. They were in possession of approximately 450 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine, which they were planning to sell to another individual. Lopez was also responsible for attempting to smuggle an additional 16 kilograms of methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States in November 2016.

“This sentencing of Mr. Lopez to 20 years in federal prison was necessary and just for the fine citizens of Porter County and the surrounding area,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon. “Mr. Lopez, and others, who show complete disregard for the well-being of Hoosiers by trying to bring methamphetamine into Indiana must be held accountable for their actions. DEA commends the outstanding work that was done in this investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office and our state, local and federal partners.”

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hobart Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Chang.

