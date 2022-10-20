Chicago Man Charged with Drug Crimes Involving Heroin, Methamphetamine & Cocaine

MADISON, WIS. – A Chicago, Illinois man is charged with drug offenses involving heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, in an indictment returned today by a grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The indictment charges Dery McDuffy, 33, with 3 counts of distributing heroin, with one count alleging the distribution of 100 grams or more, and 2 counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The indictment also charges him with possessing 1 kilogram or more of heroin with intent to distribute and with possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that these offenses were committed between September 7 and October 12, 2022.

If convicted, McDuffy faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the charge of possessing 1 kilogram or more of heroin for distribution. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years on the counts alleging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and 500 grams or more of cocaine. The remaining two heroin distribution counts have a maximum penalty of 20 years.

The charges against McDuffy are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Anderson is handling the prosecution.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.