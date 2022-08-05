Chicago Felon Indicted for Federal Firearms Violations

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Chicago man for possession of a firearm as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on June 21, 2022, a St. Paul police officer responded to an apartment after receiving a 911 call reporting a domestic incident. The officer encountered Allen Denzel Oliver-Hall, 27, sitting on a couch with a stolen American Tactical 92 9mm pistol between his legs. Oliver-Hall did not comply when the officer ordered him to put his hands up and a struggle ensued, with Oliver-Hall pointing the handgun at the officer.

Eventually, the officer was able to gain control of the gun and take Oliver-Hall into custody. Because Oliver-Hall has multiple prior felony convictions in Cook County, Illinois, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Oliver-Hall is charged with one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. He made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on August 2, 2022, before Magistrate Judge John Docherty.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Paul Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura M. Provinzino is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today