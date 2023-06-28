Chicago – ERO – Arrested Fugitive Wanted for Murder

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Chicago arrests unlawfully present a man wanted for murder in Mexico.

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Chicago arrested an unlawfully present fugitive wanted for murder in Mexico on June 8.

The man is subject to an active foreign criminal warrant in Jalisco, Mexico, issued on April 4, 2013, for aggravated homicide.

On an unknown date, the fugitive entered the United States unlawfully through the southwestern border.

“It is my hope that anyone victimized by this individual can sleep a little easier knowing that because of the dedication of our deportation officers, this dangerous individual is now off the streets and safely detained in our custody,” said acting Field Office Director LaDeon Francis. “Whether the crime is committed here or abroad, victims deserve justice, which is why ERO continues to do our part to remove foreign fugitives from the U.S. so they may face the consequences of their crimes.”

On November 28, 2011, the man allegedly committed aggravated homicide in Jalisco by stabbing a person during a confrontation. The victim he allegedly stabbed succumbed to their injuries.

On June 8, 2023, ERO Chicago officers arrested the foreign fugitive outside his Illinois residence without incident. The man will remain in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody pending removal proceedings.

As one of ICE’s three operational directorates, ERO is the principal federal law enforcement authority in charge of domestic immigration enforcement. ERO’s mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws, and its primary areas of focus are interior enforcement operations, management of the agency’s detained and non-detained populations, and repatriation of noncitizens who have received final orders of removal. ERO’s workforce consists of more than 7,700 law enforcement and non-law enforcement support personnel across 25 domestic field offices and 208 locations nationwide, 30 overseas postings, and multiple temporary duty travel assignments along the border.

Entering the United States without authorization is a violation of federal law. When ICE arrests a noncitizen who has entered the country illegally, the individual undergoes a custody review process to determine whether detention is necessary or whether the noncitizen should be released with conditions. Noncitizens for whom the release is appropriate may be given reporting requirements or enrolled in ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program.

Those who are released from custody must comply with the terms and conditions of their release, including appearances at all scheduled court hearings and compliance with ATD requirements where applicable. Depending on the circumstances of the case, failure to comply may result in an immigration judge issuing a final order in absentia and may render a noncitizen a priority for arrest and removal by ICE. As with any noncitizen in the United States without lawful status, ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis to focus on the greatest threats to homeland security in a professional and responsible manner informed by their experience as law enforcement officers.

