Chicago; AG William P. Barr Announces Updates on Operation Legend at Press Conference

(STL.News) – Today, at a press conference in Chicago, Attorney General William P. Barr announced updates to Operation Legend.

Since the operation’s launch, there have been more than 2,000 arrests, including defendants who have been charged in state and local courts. Of those arrests, approximately 592 defendants have been charged with federal crimes. In addition, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has seized 587 firearms, more than 1.2 kilos of heroin, and more than five kilos of methamphetamine; the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seized almost 70 kilos of methamphetamine, more than 16 kilos of heroin, more than 7 kilos of fentanyl, more than 12 kilos of cocaine, 268 firearms, and approximately $5.19 million in drug proceeds; the FBI has recovered 241 weapons; and, the U.S. Marshals Service has recovered 169 firearms and made 1,810 arrests, including 163 for homicide and 120 for sexual assault.

In Chicago, there has been a 50 percent decrease in homicides in the first seven weeks of the operation, when compared to the five weeks prior to the operation’s launch. In fact, between April 2020 and the end of July 2020, Chicago was experiencing a steady and distressing increase in fatal shootings, which precipitously declined in August.

The Attorney General launched Operation Legend on July 8, 2020, as a sustained, systematic, and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime. The initiative is named in honor of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept early in the morning of June 29 in Kansas City.

Launched first in Kansas City, MO., on July 8, 2020, the operation was expanded to Chicago and Albuquerque on July 22, 2020; to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee on July 29, 2020; to St. Louis and Memphis on August 6, 2020; and to Indianapolis on August 14, 2020. A breakdown of the federal charges in each district is below.

Kansas City, MO.

113 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below

34 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

68 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

11 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Chicago, IL.

124 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below

30 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

90 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

4 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Albuquerque, NM.

45 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below

17 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

22 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

6 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Cleveland, OH.

66 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

41 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

22 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

3 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Detroit, MI.

58 defendants have been charged with federal offenses outlined below.

29 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

26 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

3 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Milwaukee, WI.

16 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

2 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

12 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

2 defendant has been charged with other violent crimes

St. Louis, MO.

123 defendants have been charged with federal crimes.

54 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

53 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

16 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Memphis, TN.

16 defendants have been charged with federal offenses.

4 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

9 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

3 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Indianapolis, IN.

31 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

10 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

17 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

4 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

