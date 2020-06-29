Cheryl Tine Arrested for Domestic Assault by BrattleBoro Police

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/27/20 Brattleboro Police responded to a residence on Brattle St. for a report of a Domestic Assault.

Investigation revealed that Cheryl Tine, a 62 year old female from Brattleboro, had assaulted a family member, and put another individual in fear for their safety. Investigation also revealed that she interfered with one of the victims attempting to call 911.

Tine was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There she was processed, and released on Court Ordered Conditions of Release.

Tine was issued a citation for Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Tine will appear at Windham County Superior Court on 6/29/20 to answer her charges.

