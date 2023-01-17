Chemtrade expects highest level of annual Adjusted EBITDA for 2022

The lower expected Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 compared to 2022 is attributed to lower average selling prices for caustic soda due to lower NE Asia index prices, lower MECU sales volumes of chlor-alkali products due to lower expected demand, lower sales volumes of sodium chlorate, and higher spending at sulphuric acid plants for reliability improvements.The company is targeting to achieve an incremental $45M in EBITDA growth by 2025 and $75M in EBITDA growth by 2027. In 2023, the company plans to allocate $110M – $140M for growth capital expenditures to support these organic growth projects.