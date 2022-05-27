Cheektowaga: Michael Mesko Sentenced For Enticing a Minor

Cheektowaga Man, Michael Mesko Going To Prison For 38 Years For Enticing A Mentally Disabled Minor To Engage In A Sexual Relationship

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Michael Mesko, 52, of Cheektowaga, NY, who was convicted of enticement of a minor, was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno, who handled the case, stated that between October 8, 2020, and January 9, 2021, Mesko engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old minor female (Victim 1), who was mentally disabled. Mesko communicated with Victim 1 via text message and mobile chat applications.

On February 16, 2021, Mesko fled with Victim 1 to the State of Pennsylvania, causing an Amber Alert to be issued for Victim 1. After Mesko’s vehicle was spotted by a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, Mesko fled at a high rate of speed and had to be forcibly stopped and taken into custody.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the North Tonawanda Police Department, under the direction of Chief Keith Glass; the Cheektowaga Police Department, under the direction of Chief Brian Gould; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today