Looking back..Nifty outperformed the global indices by 2% in 2022. The rally was led by Nifty PSU Banks, which gave up to 50% returns so far this year. Nifty IT, on the other hand, was the top sectoral loser as it tumbled 26%. Here’s a list of the top Nifty gainers and losers of 2022 in the descending order with their year-to-date (YTD) returns. (Source: ET Now)