Chart Check: After 100% returns in 1 year, breakout from rounding bottom pattern could take Nava to fresh 52-week high

Nava, a power generation company, has been on buyers’ radar recently which helped the stock to recover lost ground and gave a breakout from a rounding bottom formation last month.

A rounding bottom is formed when the market sentiment shifts from bearish to bullish at a steady pace.

The stock is sustaining above the neckline of the rounding bottom pattern placed at Rs 192 suggests that the upside remains intact and traders can look to buy the stock for a target above Rs 300 in the next 3-4 weeks, suggest experts.

Nava, part of the S&P BSE Smallcap index, has rallied more than 4% in a week, and more than 38% in the last one month. It has more than doubled investors’ wealth in a year.

On the price front, the stock price is trading above most of the short and long-term moving averages of 5,10,30,50,100 and 200-DMA which is a positive sign for the bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is placed at 69.9. RSI below 30 is considered oversold and above 70 is considered overbought, Trendlyne data showed. MACD is above its center and signal line, this is a bullish indicator.

Nava, a stock that is approaching all-time highs, appears to be in strong momentum.

“The stock has recently risen after retesting the neckline of a rounding bottom pattern, and a bullish breakout was observed in mid-July 2022, which indicates the start of an uptrend. The breakout is confirmed as it was accompanied by higher volumes,” Patil, Technical Research Associate at GEPL Capital, said.

The upward movement was preceded by the stock finding support at its 36-week exponential moving average.

“The ratio chart against the Nifty index shows that Nava is outperforming the benchmark, and the relative strength index (RSI) has remained above 55, indicating strong upward momentum,” he said.

“Going ahead we expect the prices to move higher till Rs 340 where the stop loss must be Rs 215 on closing basis,” recommends Patil.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)


