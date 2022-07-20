Charlotte: Jango Omar Sentenced For Stealing

Charlotte Man, Jango Omar Touray Is Sentenced To 14 Years For Stealing A Maserati And Robbing Charlotte Pawn Shop

Jango Omar Touray, 27, of Charlotte, was sentenced today to 14 years in prison for stealing a Maserati and robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. also ordered Touray to serve three years of supervised release.

Robert R. Wells, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), join U.S. Attorney King in making today’s announcement.

According to court documents, admissions made in connection with Touray’s guilty plea, and information introduced at sentencing, on February 8, 2019, Touray robbed Gulf Export, a car dealership located at 3330 North Tryon Street, in Charlotte. Court records show that, Touray entered the car dealership while carrying what appeared to be a long gun wrapped in a white towel and ordered individuals inside to get on the ground. Touray then ordered an employee to hand him the keys to a Maserati Grand Tourismo. The employee complied, and Touray fled the dealership in the stolen vehicle. Touray received a sentencing enhancement for committing a robbery involving carjacking for this offense.

According to court records, three days later, on February 11, 2019, Touray robbed the Cash America Pawn business, located at 4635 North Tryon Street, in Charlotte. During the robbery, Touray, who was armed with a firearm, ordered the business manager to open the store’s jewelry display cases and ordered other employees to hand him the keys to the cash registers. Touray fled the scene in the stolen Maserati with the store’s cash and jewelry.

Court records show that CMPD officers located Touray driving the stolen vehicle and proceeded to follow him. Touray was apprehended after he crashed the Maserati and attempted to flee on foot. Law enforcement recovered from inside the vehicle the firearm Touray used during the pawn shop robbery and some of the stolen cash and jewelry.

On November 26, 2019, Touray pleaded guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Touray remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending placement by the federal Bureau of Prisons.

The FBI and CMPD conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William T. Bozin, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today