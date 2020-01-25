Charleston WV Murder Suspect, Gerard “Rodo” Spencer Captured in Newport News, Virginia

Charleston, WV (STL.News) The United States Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia (S/WV), and the Charleston, WV police department through a joint effort, captured Gerard “Rodo” Spencer, 35, in Newport News, Virginia.

Spencer was wanted for the April 6th, 2019 1st Degree Murder of 32 year old Ronald Seawright Jr., who was shot on Charleston’s West End. Spencer had been on the run since that day, until the combined efforts of the Charleston Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia brought an end to his run from justice. The combined law enforcement effort resulted in information being developed that Spencer was hiding out in Newport News, VA. The information was relayed to the U.S. Marshals in Newport News, VA. who located him inside a residence there, upon seeing officers Spencer barricaded himself inside the residence. Eventually Spencer was taken into custody without further loss of life.

United States Marshal Michael T. Baylous stated “It is through the cooperation of law enforcement and the public that these outstanding accomplishments are performed. I am extremely proud of our Deputy United States Marshals, Task Force Officers, and the Charleston Police Department working side by side to protect and serve the citizens of West Virginia and our great nation! Because of the combined efforts Spencer’s run from justice ended, and today violent criminals know that if you endanger or harm the citizens of West Virginia law enforcement will never stop until you are brought to justice”.