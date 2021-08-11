Charleston: Williams Pleads Guilty to Distributing Meth

Charleston Man, Jermaine Williams Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) One of the 15 individuals charged as a result of the long-term investigation dubbed the “Woo Boyz” pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Jermaine Williams, 20, of Charleston, sold an ounce of 90% pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant on October 1, 2020 for $575. The transaction took place at the GoMart on Bigley Avenue in Charleston.

Williams pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 18, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the U.S. Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman is handling the prosecution.

The investigation was part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today