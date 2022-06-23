Charleston: Perry JaQuan Indicted for Firearm, Drug Violations

Charleston Man, Perry JaQuan Jackson Indicted for Firearm and Drug Violations

A federal grand jury in Charleston returned a three-count indictment against Perry JaQuan Jackson, 23, of Summerville, South Carolina for felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment alleges that on March 3, 2022, law enforcement officers arrested Perry Jackson for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Officers searched Jackson’s vehicle and located a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun, $7,740 in cash, over 300 grams of marijuana, and three digital scales. Jackson is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a previous conviction of a crime punishable by imprisonment for more than one year.

Jackson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted and is currently detained pending trial.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the North Charleston Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Chris Lietzow is prosecuting the case.

United States Attorney Corey F. Ellis stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today