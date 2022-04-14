Charleston Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) A Charleston man was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Terrence Ramsey, 36, admitted that law enforcement seized approximately 26 grams fentanyl from the room in a home where he was residing when they arrested him on February 9, 2021. The arrest was on a federal warrant arising from a November 7, 2020, incident on Charleston’s West Side. A 911 call reported a passed-out driver in a stopped vehicle. Responding officers found Ramsey passed out inside a gold Toyota Camry. Ramsey admitted that when he was asked to exit the car, he attempted to flee and in doing so dropped a baggie containing 47 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture from the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Charleston Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani prosecuted the case.

