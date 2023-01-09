Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl and Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Doran King Burroughs Jr., 23, of Charleston, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 10, 2022, Burroughs sold approximately 102 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant while outside a Charleston business in the informant’s vehicle. Burroughs admitted to that transaction and an additional sale of approximately 51 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on May 4, 2022, in the informant’s vehicle.

On August 11, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Burroughs’ residence. Burroughs admitted that officers found approximately 76 grams of fentanyl, a drum magazine loaded with 7.62x39mm ammunition, a Spartan Armor System body armor carrier, and four firearms: a Glock, model 17, 9mm pistol; a PAP, model M92PV, 7.62-caliber pistol; a Glock, model 43X, 9mm pistol; and a Bushmaster model xm15-e25, .223-caliber rifle. Burroughs admitted to possessing the fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Burroughs was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his conviction for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, in Boone County, Kentucky, Circuit Court on March 7, 2022.

Burroughs is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 55 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-172.

###