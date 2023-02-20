Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. Dillon Shane Browning, 31, of Charleston, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 22, 2021, Browning sold approximately 13.77 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at his Charleston residence.

Browning admitted to that transaction and to selling approximately one-half of an ounce of methamphetamine to the confidential informant at his Charleston residence on March 12, 2021. After the second transaction, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Browning’s residence and found approximately 233 grams of methamphetamine in an outbuilding. Browning admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and further admitted that he intended to sell it in the Charleston area.

Browning is scheduled to be sentenced on My 24, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:23-cr-6.

