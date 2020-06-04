Charleston Man Dakota Santonia Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

(STL.News) – A Charleston man has pled guilty to a gun crime, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Dakota Santonia, 24, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Santonia admitted that on January 20, 2019, he knowingly possessed a stolen Smith and Wesson Model 60-7 .38 special revolver and ammunition in Charleston, when he knew he had been previously convicted of first degree robbery and therefore was not allowed to possess that firearm or ammunition.

Santonia faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on October 21, 2020.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Burger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is handling the prosecution.

