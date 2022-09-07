Charleston: Joe Butler Sentenced for Drug Crime

Charleston Man, Joe Butler Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

(STL.News) Joe Butler, 34, of Charleston, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 8, 2021, Butler aided and abetted Rance McNeil in the distribution of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at McNeil’s residence in Charleston. In early 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted several controlled buys involving Butler and McNeil.

On May 18, 2021, DEA agents executed a search warrant at McNeil’s residence and seized large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine as well as more than $20,000 in drug proceeds. Butler admitted to working as a runner for McNeil, who had been distributing bulk quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. McNeil was sentenced to 14 years in prison on March 15, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the DEA.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today