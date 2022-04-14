Charles Sentenced for Role in Prescription Drug Scheme

Man, Garren Charles Rogers Receives Ten Year Prison Sentence for His Role in Prescription Drug Scheme Involving Montgomery Physician

Montgomery, AL (STL.News) On April 11, 2022, Garren Charles Rogers, 36, of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for his role in organizing a prescription drug scheme in Montgomery, Alabama, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Rogers’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, Rogers was part of a conspiracy involving numerous others to obtain illegitimate and unlawful prescriptions for oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance. These prescriptions were signed by a Montgomery physician, Dr. D’Livro Lemat Beauchamp, who received payment from organizers of the conspiracy, including Rogers, for each unlawful prescription he signed.

In addition to receiving their own prescriptions, the organizers distributed prescriptions through various means to other co-conspirators whose names appeared on the prescriptions. In many cases, the prescriptions signed by Dr. Beauchamp were obtained by co-conspirators through Rogers and other organizers or managers without the co-conspirators actually going to Beauchamp’s office. After the co-conspirators filled their prescriptions for oxycodone, they gave the pills to Rogers or one of the other organizers or managers to distribute and collected payment for filling their prescriptions.

The scheme operated from 2012 until in or around April 2020. In total, Rogers and the co-conspirators he organized illegally acquired approximately 41,430 30-milligram oxycodone tablets, which is equal to 1,243,700 milligrams of the drug. Rogers pleaded guilty to conspiring to unlawfully possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone on August 30, 2021.

For his part in the scheme, Dr. Beauchamp pleaded guilty on October 20, 2020, to the same offense. Another one of the organizers, Deandre Varnel Gross, pleaded guilty to the same offense on March 30, 2021. Dr. Beauchamp’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 14, 2022, and Gross’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 12, 2022.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad investigated this case, with assistance from the United States Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General and the Shelby County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan S. Ross, Alice S. LaCour, and B. Chelsea Phillips are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today