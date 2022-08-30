Charles Barrett Arrested for Sexual Assaults

Professional Rock Climber, Charles Barrett Arrested for Yosemite National Park Sexual Assaults

(STL.News) A three-count indictment was unsealed today following the arrest of Charles Barrett, 38, who is charged with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, in August 2016, Barrett forcibly committed sexual assault on two occasions and committed abusive sexual contact on a third.

This case is the product of an investigation by the National Park Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly Sanchez, Michael Tierney, and Jessica Massey are prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Barrett faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

