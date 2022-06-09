Inmate, Charles Asher Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Escape From Federal Prison

(STL.News) A federal inmate pled guilty on Thursday to attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).

According to court documents, Charles Asher, 62, an inmate at FCI Butner at the time of the offense, was found hiding in the bushes on the compound at approximately 9:00 p.m. on September 14, 2020, near the exit door of the institution.

At the time he was discovered, Asher was required per FCI Butner orders and policy to be in his assigned housing unit. Asher was found with multiple unauthorized items, including: a homemade rope approximately 14 feet in length, grey gloves, a blue mattress cover, and a homemade cardboard replica handgun wrapped with black electrical tape.

Asher pled guilt to the sole count of attempting to escape prison pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 751(a) and faces a maximum penalty of up to five additional years ears in prison when sentenced in the September 2022 term of court.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the plea. The Federal Bureau of Prisons is investigating the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mallory Brooks Storus is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today