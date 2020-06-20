Charges Issued on Joshua Smith, Former Police Detective in Clayton

Clayton, MO (STL.News) On June 17, 2020, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Joshua Smith, 31 years of age, of the 7400 block of Halpin Drive in Ferguson, Missouri 63135, for one count of Assault in the First Degree or Attempt, one count of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree. Smith turned himself in this morning, June 17, 2020, and was held on a $50,000 cash only bond. A mugshot of Smith is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for reads: Defendant, while on duty as a Florissant Police Officer, in an unmarked Ford Explorer police vehicle, pursued a black Dodge Charger. In the Defendant’s police report narrative, the Defendant claimed the vehicle was consistent with the make a model of a vehicle that was identified as being involved in shots fired near the Ferguson Police Department on May 30, 2020. In his Florissant Police report narrative, the Defendant asserted that the vehicle had illegally tinted windows, a non-functioning front headlight and no front license plate. The Defendant also asserted that the vehicle failed to signal while changing lanes. An investigatory stop was attempted on the vehicle in which the occupants of the vehicle fled the vehicle on Eastdell Drive. According to surveillance video, the Victim, AE, fled from the vehicle rear driver’s side door and across Eastdell Drive onto the driveway and property of 9835 Eastdell Drive. As the Victim entered onto the property of 9835 Eastdell Drive, the Defendant drove his vehicle, a Ford Explorer, off the roadway and directly toward the Victim, thereby striking the Victim causing serious physical injury to AE. The Victim suffered a broken ankle and limped a short distance before falling to the ground. The Defendant approached the Victim, kicked him and struck him before securing the Victim in handcuffs, thereby causing physical pain to AE.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the criminal investigation at the local law enforcement level.

