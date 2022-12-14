Channel crossings must end now after tragedy claimed four lives, Suella Braverman says

CHANNEL crossings in small boats must end after four people died making the dangerous journey today, Suella Braverman has said.

The Home Secretary expressed her “profound sorrow” after the tragic news that a migrant boat got into trouble in the middle of the night and had to call for help.

A rescue operation was launched, and four people have been confirmed to have died in the icy waters.

Rishi Sunak told MPs there had been “a tragic loss of human life”, adding: “Our hearts go out to all those affected and our tributes to those involved in the extensive rescue operation”.

Ms Braverman told MPs in the Commons today: “This government won’t stop until we have seen progress, until people understand that taking this lethal journey is not safe, it is not lawful, and it will not lead them to a better life in the United Kingdom.

“We are strengthening our resolve, we are strengthening our will and we are strengthening our efforts to do whatever it takes, as the prime minister has pledged, to stop the boats, crossing the Channel.”

She said that thousands of people were “being sold a lie” that they could have a new life in the UK and were risking their lives to do so.

She added: “It is not the right way to come to the United Kingdom and they are not welcome.

“There is no reason why people should be coming to the United Kingdom should be coming and claiming asylum from Albania”.

The tragedy occurred just hours after Rishi Sunak revealed a new plan in a bid to push down the numbers crossing the Channel.

Earlier today the Home Secretary spoke to her counterpart in France to discuss the tragedy.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “At 0305 today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress.

“After a coordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been 4 confirmed deaths as a result of this incident, investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course.

“This is a truly tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives today.”

Joint efforts with France have stopped 31,000 crossings from France this year.

But still more than 44,000 people have made the dangerous crossing – with more than 12,000 from Albania alone.

Tory MP Tim Loughton says it’s a “miracle” no one had lost their life this year so far. And he added: “be in no doubt the blood is on the hands of the criminal gangs, responsible for this tragedy”.

Earlier, a fishing captain whose crew saved 31 migrants stranded in the Channel has revealed he woke to the sound of them “screaming for help”.

Skipper Raymond told Sky News: “It was like something out of a second world war movie, there were people in the water everywhere, screaming.

“The dinghy started to drift away, so I steamed towards the dinghy and we secured it with a rope to the side of the boat.

“We were trying to pull them off the dinghy.”

Yesterday Mr Sunak announced plans for new laws which would stop anyone who comes to Britain illegally from being allowed to remain here.

He confirmed more cash to crack down on sick people-smugglers, for illegal immigration raides, and a beefed-up partnership with Albania to speed up removals for those with no claim to be here.

Mr Sunak’s plan includes ending the use of tax-payer funded hotels to house migrants, tightening the definition of modern slavery and forming a small boats operational command to hunt down evil people smugglers.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, the PM blasted: “It is unfair that people come here illegally.

“It is not cruel or unkind to want to break the stranglehold of criminal gangs who trade in human misery, and who exploit our system, and laws.

“Enough is enough.”

Mr Sunak pledged to clear the ballooning asylum backlog by the end of 2023.

Rishi Sunak’s five point plan to tackle small boats crisis

1. New unified Small Boats Operational Command: Bringing together troops, Border Force and the National Crime Agency under one roof. More staff and double the funding for crime chiefs to find sick people-smuggling gang leaders.

2. Illegal working crackdown: Extra raids on illegal workers in the UK and stopping illegal migrants holding bank accounts to make it harder to work on the black economy.

3. End hotel Britain: Put up migrants in disused holiday parks, former student halls, and surplus military sites rather than hotels to save cash. All local authorities to have to take their share.

4. Speeding up asylum system: Double caseworkers and slashing their red tape and paperwork to clear the 150,000 strong backlog by the end of 2023.

5. New deal with Albania: Border Force staff at their airports for the first time, a fast-track removals process with weekly flights home, and more evidence needed before people claim modern slavery.

