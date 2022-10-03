Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in bombshell 45p tax cut U-turn

With the ink hardly dry on his mini-Budget ten days ago, the Chancellor abandoned the ditching of the top rate of tax.

He was forced into the humiliating retreat after a Tory revolt led by former Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps.

Tory MPs had threatened to torpedo the tax cut in a Commons vote given it was being done in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and amid speculation that the Government is planning to slash billions off benefits.

Mr Kwarteng tweeted shortly before 7.30am: “It’s clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

“As a result, I’m announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate.

“We get it and we have listened.”

Former Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the Chancellor’s U-turn on the top rate was a “sensible decision” and that he was “pleased” the Government had moved quickly, adding it was a policy that “jarred”.

Asked how damaged Prime Minister Liz Truss was over the embarrassing reversal, he said: “I want the Prime Minister to survive. I want the Conservatives to win the next election. I think the Prime Minister herself has acknowledged that this was rushed into, that the communications behind it were nowhere near good enough.

“There was a belief if you like, that as long as the policy worked out, to hell with everything else, that is not the real world because in the real world, the perception of the values the core beliefs of a government are important.”

This is a breaking news story