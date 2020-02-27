Chambersburg Man Anthony “Tony” D’Ambrosio Sentenced To 10 Years’ Imprisonment For Sex And Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Anthony “Tony” D’Ambrosio, age 37, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on February 26, 2020 by Chief United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 10 years’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for sex and drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, D’Ambrosio was convicted on December 18, 2017 following a two-week jury trial, of, conspiracy to transport an individual to engage in prostitution, transportation of an individual to engage in prostitution, conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana, and distribution and possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone.

D’Ambrosio and his co-conspirators recruited and transported girls and young women between the ages of 17 and 21 years old to engage in commercial sex acts in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia and frequently paid them in drugs.

D’Ambrosio and his co-defendants, participated in a conspiracy that began in approximately July 2012, and continued to January 2015. D’Ambrosio and the others rented motel rooms and posted “escort” advertisements and photographs on backpage.com from July 2012 through January 2015. D’Ambrosio and the others would take the majority of the money made during the course of the prostitution business, and distributed various drugs to the women, including oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana.

D’Ambrosio’s co-defendants received the following sentences:

Albert E. “Pipo” Martinez was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment;

Keanu Martinez was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment;

Brandon Hill was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment; and

Armando Delgado was sentenced to time served or approximately 52 months’ imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Scott Ford prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

