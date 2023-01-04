Chainlink (LINK) Rises 3.23%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Chainlink (LINK) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the Smart Contracts has added 3.23% to $5.8.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Chainlink a moderate volatility rank of 32, placing it in the bottom 32% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

LINK’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Chainlink price is trading above resistance. With support around $5.57 and resistance around $5.69. This positions Chainlink out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

