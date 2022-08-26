Chadd E. Worley Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

Raleigh County Man, Chadd E. Worley Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

(STL.News) Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8, 2020, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.

Worley is scheduled to be sentenced on December 30, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Michigan.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today