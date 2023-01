The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit against crypto trader Avraham Eisenberg for allegedly manipulating the price of swaps contracts as part of a scam to steal $114 million.Eisenberg perpetrated a “a manipulative and deceptive scheme” in October to inflate the price of swaps offered by decentralized digital-asset exchange Mango Markets, culminating in the misappropriation of the funds, the regulator said in a complaint Monday.