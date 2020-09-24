CFTC Agricultural Advisory Committee Releases Agenda for September 24 Public Meeting

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) today released the full agenda for its upcoming public meeting [See CFTC Press Release No. 8236-20] on September 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert is the sponsor of the AAC.

At this public meeting, the AAC will hear from:

Nathan Kauffman, Vice President and Omaha Branch Executive, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, on the 2nd Quarter Agricultural Loan Data; CFTC Division of Enforcement staff who will deliver an overview of self-reporting and an update from the Livestock Markets Task Force; CME Group regarding the launch of their South American Soybean futures contract; The National Futures Association on the role of intermediaries in protecting market participants from fraud; and CFTC Office of Customer Education and Outreach and CFTC Division of Market Oversight staff regarding updates on agricultural-related Commission initiatives.

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. A live audio feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation. Persons requiring special accommodations because of a disability should contact Summer Mersinger, the AAC’s Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418–6074.