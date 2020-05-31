Central Park Karen – Calling Police on African American Man – False Police Report

Central Park Karen is actually Amy Cooper

(STL.News) An unbelievable act of manipulation in New York Citys’ Central Park while the city is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. Apparently, no charges have been filed, but isn’t filing a false police report a crime? Are there federal conspiracy charges that could be applied? America has witnessed racist crimes for too long and this is a perfect example that it still continues. The woman is identified as Amy Cooper, who was employed by Franklin Templeton, but has been placed on administrative leave, pending investigation.

Charges could be issued according to CBS New York.

YouTube video courtesy of Daily Blast Live