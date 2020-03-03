Centerville man Marek K. Grigsby sentenced to more 27 years in prison for producing obscene images of the sexual abuse of children

(STL.News) – Marek K. Grigsby, 35, was sentenced this morning in U.S. District Court to 330 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for producing child pornography and producing obscene images of the sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, Grigsby sexually abused one victim, who was five and six years of age during the abuse, and created child pornography depicting the abuse. Between November 2015 and January 2017, Grigsby produced at least 33 videos and 23 images showing his sexual abuse of the victim.

Grigsby also created obscene images of a second five-year-old victim. Between January 2015 and April 2016, Grigsby produced at least 21 videos and 111 images of the second victim, including three images depicting the victim in an obscene way. For example, one of the images depicts the victim engaging in simulated oral intercourse with a penis that is superimposed in the photograph.

Grigsby pleaded guilty in April 2019.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Keith Martin, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Yvonne DiCristiforo, Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service (USSS); Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck; and Keith Faber, Ohio Auditor of State, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice. Deputy Criminal Chief Dominick S. Gerace is representing the United States in this case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE