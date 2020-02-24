CenterPoint Energy Announces Sale of CenterPoint Energy Services Business to Energy Capital Partners

– Sale supports further emphasis on CenterPoint Energy’s core utility operations

– ECP to support CES’ continued focus on providing the highest level of customer service

– Transaction is expected to close in Second Quarter

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its natural gas retail business, CenterPoint Energy Services, Inc. (CES) to Energy Capital Partners, LLC, (ECP), a private equity and credit investor specializing in energy infrastructure projects, for total consideration of approximately $400 million, including estimated working capital at close, subject to the satisfaction of customary terms and conditions. As part of the transaction, CES will enter into a structured long-term Preferred Supply agreement where Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (SENA) will provide gas supply and collateral support, as well as receive equity warrants. Net proceeds of the sale will be used to repay a portion of outstanding CenterPoint Energy debt.

“The sale of our gas retail business further positions CenterPoint Energy to focus on the long-term performance of our core electric and natural gas utility businesses,” said John W. Somerhalder II, interim president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. “At the same time, this sale will strengthen our balance sheet and improve our business risk profile.”

Somerhalder added, “When combined with our recent agreement to sell Miller Pipeline and Minnesota Limited, two businesses that comprised our infrastructure services segment, we expect our utility earnings contribution to approach 90% over the next several years.”

CES provides competitive natural gas sales, storage and supply, and other energy-related solutions to approximately 30,000 commercial and industrial customers, utilities and municipalities in more than 30 states. CES is headquartered in Houston and has approximately 300 employees.

“ECP looks forward to partnering with CES and its employees in order to continue providing customers with best-in-class service and reliable gas supply,” said Andrew Gilbert, a partner at ECP. “We are excited to support CES’ future growth.”

The sale is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter 2020, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to CenterPoint Energy. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as legal counsel to CenterPoint Energy. Latham & Watkins, LLP is serving as legal counsel to Energy Capital Partners, LLC and BNP Paribas is providing a committed borrowing base facility.

