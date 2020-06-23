Celestine & Stewart Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Gulf Freeway by HPD

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police have arrested two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another at 6003 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road about 8:05 p.m. on March 22.

Jaylan Celestine (b/m, 18) is charged with capital murder in the 209th State District Court. Phaezon Tyrese Stewart (b/m, 20) is charged with capital murder in the 232nd State District court. Both are accused in the shooting death of Carlos Pena, 52, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Officers E. Martinez and R. Montalvo reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a convenience store at the above address and found two men with gunshot wounds behind the store. HFD paramedics transported the males to different area hospitals. Pena was pronounced deceased, while the other, 49,suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported hearing at least three gunshots.

The suspects, described only as two black males, fled the scene in a newer model, dark-colored or black sedan.

Further investigation identified Celestine and Stewart as suspects in this case. On April 28, 2020 Celestine was arrested and admitted to his role in the shootings. On June 16, Stewart was arrested and also admitted to his role in the shootings. Both suspects stated they targeted the victims because they knew when they were getting paid.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

