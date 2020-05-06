Celebrating Arizona’s Nurses

(STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement in recognition of National Nurses Day today, May 6 and National Nurses Week, May 6 to May 12.

“We’ve always known that our nurses are superheroes. And that’s more apparent than ever as they serve on the frontlines in Arizona’s fight against COVID-19. To all of our nurses — thank you for stepping up and serving Arizona so well in this time of need.

“We are immensely grateful to you and your families. Keep up the great work, and know that Arizona stands with you today and everyday.”

