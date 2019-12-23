Cedar Rapids Woman Dana Lee Clatt Sentenced to Almost a Decade in Federal Prison for Selling Meth

(STL.News) – Dana Lee Clatt, age 38, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was sentenced to nearly a decade in federal prison on December 20, 2019, for distributing methamphetamine.

After law enforcement searched her home, Clatt admitted she received over five kilograms of “ice” methamphetamine from her sources for her to further distribute. In a subsequent plea agreement, Clatt admitted selling methamphetamine four times in Cedar Rapids in February 2017.

Clatt was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Clatt was sentenced to 117 months and 26 days imprisonment. She must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Clatt is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily K. Nydle and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force consisting of the DEA; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; the Cedar Rapids Police Department; the Marion Police Department; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

