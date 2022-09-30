CCI approves Adani's acquisition of 100% stake in DB Power

Adani Power has eight operational plants in India with an electricity generation capacity of 13,650 megawatts. It is primarily into thermal power generation, but has a 40-megawatt solar power project in Gujarat.

DB Power operates a coal-based power plant with an installed capacity of 120 megawatt in Chhattisgarh.

In August

had announced its plans to acquire DB Power at an enterprise valuation of about Rs 7,017 crore. Through the acquisition, the company is seeking to expand its offerings and operations in the thermal power sector in Chhattisgarh.

The antitrust watchdog on Thursday also approved the proposed acquisition of eighteen subsidiaries of Mytrah Energy by JSW Neo Energy. According to the release, JSW has signed separate share purchase agreements to execute the combination and is expected to add 1,753 megawatts of renewable power to its capacity.



JSW Neo is a subsidiary of and was incorporated as per the parent company’s proposed reorganisation of its energy business into grey (thermal) and green (renewable).