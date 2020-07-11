CBP Officers Intercept More Than 43,000 Pounds of Drugs Valued at $92 Million in June

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at ports of entry along the California border with Mexico seized more than 43,000 pounds of drugs, with a street value of almost $92 million in the month of June.

CBP officers at the six land ports of entry thwarted numerous attempts to smuggle 34,685 lbs. of marijuana, 7,661 pounds of methamphetamine, 635 pounds of cocaine, 166 pounds of heroin, and 165 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs were strapped to smugglers’ bodies and were hidden in various areas of vehicles such as the gas tank, trunk, seats and quarter panels.

“These are impressive results and no matter what is occurring in the country, CBP officers remain vigilant,” said San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations, Pete Flores. “CBP officers’ determination and instincts led to the confiscation of these drugs to keep our country safe.”

Some significant interceptions are listed below:

On June 4 at the Otay Mesa cargo Port of Entry, CBP officers seized 11,000 lbs. of marijuana in a shipment of limes. There were 468 large wrapped packages of marijuana.

On June 8 at the Andrade Port of Entry, CBP officers intercepted 43 pounds of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine hidden in the quarter panels and trunk of a vehicle.

At the Calexico West Port of Entry on June 24, CBP officers discovered 134 pounds, in 115 wrapped packages of methamphetamine in the doors, quarter panels and gas tank of a vehicle.

Also at the Otay Mesa cargo facility on June 17, CBP officers seized almost 21,000 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of electronics.

On June 24, CBP officers assigned to the San Sedro Port of Entry stopped 104 pounds of cocaine hidden in a compartment behind the backseats of a vehicle.