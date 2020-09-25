CBP Officers at the Port of Nogales Seize Over 103 Pounds of Heroin and Fentanyl Pills

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at the Port of Nogales seized over 103 pounds of heroin and fentanyl pills yesterday. The narcotics were concealed in a floor compartment of a sedan and have an estimated value of $1 million.

Wednesday morning, a 21-year-old United States Citizen attempted to make entry into the United States through the Port of Nogales, Mariposa crossing, in his sedan and was referred for further inspection. While in secondary, CBP officers conducted a thorough inspection and removed a total of 68 drug packages from a floor compartment. The drugs were determined to be 102 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, arrested the subject and turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.