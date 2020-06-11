CBP Field Operations Seizes Over $115K in Marijuana within Commercial Shipment

LAREDO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana with a street value of $115,000 that was found within a commercial trailer.

“Officers at the World Trade Bridge continue to maintain their vigilance, ensuring commercial commodities entering the United States are safe and free of contraband,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Monday, June 8, when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a commercial shipment of plastic scrap arriving from Mexico. The 2014 Freightliner tractor and shipment was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 25 packages containing 576.72 pounds of alleged marijuana concealed within the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $115,344.

CBP seized the narcotics and trailer. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.