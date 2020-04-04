CBP Arrests Murder Suspect, Bartolo Cruz Dionicio About to Board Flight

Wanted man, Bartolo Cruz Dionicio to be extradited to California

DALLAS, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport intercepted a man suspected of murder in California, April 2.

The 31-year-old Mexican national was set to board a flight to Mexico when CBP officers arrested him.

CBP officers apprehended Bartolo Cruz Dionicio who is wanted by authorities in Gilroy, Calif. for an August 2013 charge of homicide and attempted murder.

“As a law enforcement agency, our officers take every opportunity to provide support to our partners seeking assistance, especially in a homicide matter,” said Dallas CBP Port Director Timothy Lemaux. “In this instance, we were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive who evaded law enforcement for more than six years.”

During the course of their duties, CBP officers identified Dionicio as a wanted fugitive who was slated to depart DFW, Thursday. Six CBP officers were dispatched to his gate where they positively identified him and then arrested him. The Gilroy Police Department confirmed the warrant for his arrest and extradition. CBP then turned the wanted man over to the Dallas Fort Worth Airport Department of Public Safety to await extradition.

Every day, CBP officers around the country are arresting wanted persons as they enter or depart the country. On typical day in fiscal year 2019, CBP officers arrested 23 wanted criminals at our ports of entry.